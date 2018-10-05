Officers honored for saving man’s life at Kentucky Capitol

Kentucky's governor is honoring two police officers who helped save a man's life at the state Capitol.
Gov. Matt Bevin presented Facilities Security Officers Roger Swiger and Casey Mahoney with the honorary commission of Kentucky Colonel on Friday.
On Sept. 18, Kentucky NAACP President Raoul Cunningham collapsed during a meeting of the State Board of Elections at the Kentucky Capitol. Swiger and Mahoney rushed to the meeting room and administered CPR and a defibrillator. Cunningham was later treated and released at a hospital.
Bevin personally thanked both men in a brief ceremony in his office. Swiger and Mahoney have been officers at the Capitol for four years.
In a phone interview, Cunningham said he is recovering and "taking it easy." He said he still has not met Swiger and Mahoney.
