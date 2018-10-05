Officers honored for saving man’s life at Kentucky Capitol

Gov. Matt Bevin, center, poses with Facilities Security Officers Roger Swiger, left, and Casey Mahoney, right, at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Bevin awarded both men an honorary commission of Kentucky Colonel for their part in saving the life of Kentucky NAACP President Raoul Cunningham. Cunningham collapsed during a meeting of the State Board of Election in September. Swiger and Mahoney administered CPR and a defibrillator until help arrived. Adam Beam AP Photo