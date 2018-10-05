Former Arizona Gov. Symington mulls over 2020 Senate run

Former Arizona Gov. Fife Symington says he is considering running in the 2020 special election to fill the seat held by the late Sen. John McCain.
The Arizona Capitol Times reported on Wednesday that Symington, a Republican who resigned in September 1997 during his second term as Governor, called the idea of running for U.S. Senate intriguing.
Symington told the Arizona Capitol Times that while he's interested in the prospect, he's also torn because he has grown comfortable being out of the political spotlight.
But Symington says he is encouraged by the idea that he might get a chance to run against former Attorney General Grant Woods.
Woods, a Republican, says he is considering running for the seat as Democrat or an independent.
Congressman Ruben Gallego, a Democrat, also has expressed interest in the seat.
