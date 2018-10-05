2nd debate is cancelled in US Senate race in Mississippi

A second U.S. Senate campaign debate in Mississippi is falling apart because two of the four candidates declined to participate.
Clarion Ledger editor Sam Hall on Friday announced cancellation of the Oct. 23 debate the newspaper was helping sponsor. This happened after cancellation of the first debate set for Thursday.
Both times, Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said she wouldn't participate if she had to be in Washington, and Democrat Mike Espy said he wouldn't debate without Hyde-Smith. That left Republican Chris McDaniel and Democrat Tobey Bernard Bartee, and sponsors backed out.
The Thursday debate was sponsored by Millsaps College and Mississippi Public Broadcasting.
Other sponsors of the Oct. 23 debate were WLBT-TV, the League of Woman Voters and the Mississippi Bar Association.
The election is next month.
