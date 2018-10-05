NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington for the second day of his confirmation hearing to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. On Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, The Associated Press has found multiple untrue stories circulating on the internet regarding Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo