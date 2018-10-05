Democrat Sutton seeks GOP voters in new governor’s race ad

Democratic governor candidate Billie Sutton is wooing GOP voters in a new television ad featuring a self-described Republican saying Rep. Kristi Noem has taken millions of dollars from special interests and "doesn't work for us."
The ad features Peggy, who says she's a Republican and tells viewers that with all the corruption in Pierre, the "last thing we need is Kristi Noem for governor."
But Noem's campaign said Friday that the woman in the ad has donated to Sutton's campaigns and is married to a former Democratic lawmaker. Noem campaign manager Justin Brasell says the ad is "fraudulent."
A spokeswoman for Sutton, who has cast himself as a moderate in the race, didn't immediately respond. Noem in September launched an ad reminding voters that Sutton is a Democrat who supported Hillary Clinton.
