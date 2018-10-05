University of New Mexico police get 13 percent pay raise

While most University of New Mexico employees received 1 percent raises, campus police got a 13 percent increase in pay under the administration's new agreement with the university police union.
The Albuquerque Journal reports officials say the university needed to compete with the Albuquerque Police Department.
A University of New Mexico Police Department spokesman says the force lost two people to the Albuquerque department in recent months, and others are contemplating a similar jump.
The University of New Mexico Police Department's current starting compensation is $23.41 per hour, while Albuquerque police recently raised starting hourly pay to $29.
Veteran officers can earn more with the Albuquerque force — $31.50 with at least 15 years of experience. The Albuquerque department also will offer "longevity" bonuses that kick in at five years.
