Incumbent’s indictment roils California congressional race

FILE - In this April 7, 2011 file photo, Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hunter is under indictment as he seeks a sixth term in his mainly San Diego County district. He has spent as much on legal fees as his re-election campaign but still is favored to win. It’s become a bare-knuckles affair with Hunter seeming to insinuate his 29-year-old opponent, Ammar Campa-Najjar, is a Muslim extremist while Campa-Najjar, a Christian, says Hunter has lost his grip on reality. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo