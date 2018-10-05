Kavanaugh opposition, Collins lobbying down to wire in Maine

Opponents of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are taking their calls for Maine Sen. Susan Collins to reject the nominee down to the final minute.
Kavanaugh faces a key procedural vote in the Senate on Friday, and Collins holds a key swing vote. The vote's scheduled for 10:30 a.m. The Maine Council of Churches is holding a news conference in Portland to oppose Kavanaugh at 10:30 a.m. as well.
Other demonstrations are planned in the state. Some demonstrators had gathered in Portland's Monument Square before 9 a.m. on Friday.
Collins, a moderate Republican, has not indicated how she might vote.
A report from the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University said Maine is the top state in the nation for television ad spending related to Kavanaugh's confirmation.
