Protesters take to Seattle streets to oppose Kavanaugh

Protesters marched, waved signs and chanted in Seattle in opposition to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
KOMO-TV reports people gathered at the event dubbed the "Cancel Kavanaugh" rally Thursday at Westlake Center.
Demonstrators then marched to the federal building downtown shouting "Hey, hey, ho, ho, Kavanaugh has got to go."
Protester Trish Shanely told the television station that she thinks Kavanaugh lied under oath when testifying about sexual misconduct allegations.
Shanely says she based that on other witnesses who came forward to contradict some of his claims and that she thinks that disqualifies him.
Senate leaders set a preliminary vote on Kavanaugh's nomination for Friday morning. If that succeeds, a final roll call was expected Saturday.
