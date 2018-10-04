7th Arkansas justice faces ethics charge over judge’s case

FILE - In this April 17, 2018 file image from video provided by KTHV-TV, a death penalty protester outside the Arkansas governor’s mansion in Little Rock prepares to tie rope around Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen who is laying on a cot in protest of executions. A seventh member of the Arkansas Supreme Court now faces ethics charges over the court’s decision to prohibit a judge who participated in an anti-death penalty demonstration from handling any execution-related cases. A Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission panel formally filed charges Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 against Justice Shawn Womack over the court’s handling of the case. TEGNA Inc. via AP, File KTHV