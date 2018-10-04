Appeal planned in Connecticut school choice lawsuit

A group of Connecticut parents and students intends to appeal after a federal judge dismissed most of its claims in a lawsuit challenging the state's restrictions on magnet schools, charter schools and school choice programs.
The families sued state officials in 2016, saying a moratorium on new magnet schools and other restrictions are unconstitutional and have forced thousands of low-income and minority students to attend low-performing public schools.
A lawyer for the group said Thursday it will appeal a decision last week by U.S. District Judge Alvin Thompson in Hartford to a federal appeals court in New York.
The judge dismissed six of seven claims in the lawsuit, saying the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1973 that there is no fundamental right to equal educational opportunity under the U.S. Constitution.
