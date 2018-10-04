Republicans come to aid of independent governor’s candidate

Republicans are coming to the aid of a former state lawmaker who left their party to run for governor as an independent.
House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan on Thursday endorsed Joe Trillo over Republican gubernatorial hopeful Allan Fung in Warwick. Morgan lost to Fung in the primary.
After the announcement, Fung tweeted that the reforms and changes he'll bring angers two Iongtime insiders.
Trillo also announced that three other Republicans would work for him if he's elected: a former attorney general, Arlene Violet, and two former Republican gubernatorial contenders, Ken Block and John Robitaille.
Morgan says she knows Trillo's character and what he stands for, and she believes he's the only person who can beat Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo.
Trillo was President Donald Trump's campaign chairman for Rhode Island.
