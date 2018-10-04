Lawmaker accused of creating berating staffers in complaint

Three people who work at Rhode Island's State House have filed a complaint alleging hostile treatment by a Republican lawmaker.
The House Minority staff members claimed Rep. Robert Lancia, of Cranston, created a "hostile work environment" in documents filed over the summer with the General Assembly's Joint Committee on Legislative Affairs.
The staffers —whose names were redacted — said Lancia asked them to "conduct campaign research" on his opponents, and became angry when they told him they couldn't do so on state time.
Joseph Rodgers, the committee's legal counsel, made House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan aware of the claims on Aug. 2. Rodgers said he couldn't pursue action because Lancia is an elected official.
Morgan sent a warning to Lancia.
Lancia denied the claims, telling WPRI-TV there was a "misunderstanding."
