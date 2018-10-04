Ex-Hassan staffer charging with posting private info

A former staffer for Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire has been charged with posting private, identifying information about one or more senators on the internet amid the impassioned fight over whether to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
Capitol police said late Wednesday 27-year-old Jackson Cosko of Washington has been charged with making public restricted personal information, unauthorized access of a government computer and other crimes.
The stepped-up police presence comes as senators — especially Republicans — have expressed unease over protesters who have confronted them.
According to Legistorm, a website that tracks lawmakers and Capitol Hill staffers, Cosko worked for Hassan of New from January 2017 to May 2018 as a legislative correspondent/systems administrator.
A spokesman for Hassan declined to comment Wednesday night.
