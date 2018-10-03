South Dakota ethics measure supporters release first TV ads

The campaign for a South Dakota government ethics constitutional amendment is urging voters to "fight corruption" and vote for the November ballot question in its first television ads of the race.
Represent South Dakota said in a statement that the two 30-second ads started airing this week, but didn't disclose the total size of the buy. Both spots target allegations of scandal in South Dakota, saying the ballot question would rein in lobbyists and improve accountability.
Constitutional Amendment W would tighten campaign finance and lobbying restrictions, create an independent ethics commission and prevent the Legislature from altering or rejecting laws approved by voters without returning to the ballot, among other provisions.
Critics have raised concerns about the amount of power that would be given to the ethics panel.
Comments