A glance at the candidates for California governor

The Associated Press

October 06, 2018 10:04 AM

NAME: John Cox

AGE, BIRTH DATE, BIRTHPLACE - 63; July 15, 1955; Chicago

PARTY - Republican

EDUCATION - Bachelor's degree, University of Illinois at Chicago. Law degree from Illinois Institute of Technology Chicago-Kent College of Law.

EXPERIENCE - Accountant, lawyer, wealth manager and apartment owner. Never held elected office.

FAMILY - Married to Sarah Cox, four daughters

___

NAME: Gavin Newsom

AGE, BIRTH DATE, BIRTHPLACE - 50; Oct. 10, 1967; San Francisco

PARTY - Democratic

EDUCATION - Bachelor's degree from Santa Clara University

EXPERIENCE - Elected lieutenant governor in 2010, re-elected in 2014. Elected mayor of San Francisco in 2003, re-elected in 2007. Elected to San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1997.

FAMILY - Married to Jennifer Seibel Newsom, filmmaker and founder/CEO of The Representation Project; 4 children

