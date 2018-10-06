Newsom eyes return to spotlight as California governor

ADVANCE FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, OCT. 6, 2018, AND THEREAFTER - FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2018, file photo California gubernatorial candidate. Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, stands on a chair as he addresses supporters, during a stop in Modesto, Calif. California’s race for governor pits Newsom, a Democrat and former San Francisco mayor, against Republican businessman John Cox. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo