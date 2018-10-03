Ohio Democrat Brown: McConnell ‘afraid,’ rushing vote

FILE - In a Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Senate Finance Committee member Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, questions Alex Azar during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Brown, Ohio’s Democratic U.S. senator says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is rushing the Supreme Court confirmation process for Brett Kavanaugh because he fears more negative publicity will surface for the nominee. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo