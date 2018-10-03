State treasurer candidate faced legal questions around money

FILE - In this May 9, 2018, file photo, Democratic Ohio Treasurer candidate Rob Richardson poses for a photo in Columbus, Ohio. An Associated Press review of court filings uncovered two financial issues in the background of Richardson. Hamilton County records show Richardson’s then-wife accused the Cincinnati attorney of setting up a private bank account to shield a work bonus of over $100,000 from her shortly before they divorced. Documents also reveal Richardson was sued for breach of contract in a mortgage deal in 2004. His campaign says both allegations were unsubstantiated. Julie Carr Smyth, File AP Photo