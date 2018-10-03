Pennington County Commission wants member to resign

Pennington County Commissioners are calling for a fellow member's resignation following months of spotty attendance and speculation that he violated a state law when he changed his address on a voter registration card.
The Rapid City Journal reports that commissioners on Tuesday voted 3-1 to send a letter to Commissioner George Ferebee asking him to step down. He didn't immediately respond.
The council also has asked Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo to pursue civil action in state court regarding whether Ferebee violated the law and therefore rendered his commission seat vacant.
Ferebee was elected to the commission in 2014. His term expires at the end of the year.
