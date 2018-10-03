Hundreds of US teacher candidates shake up midterm elections

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo participants in #RedForEd protest march in Yuma, Ariz. Teachers have been making their mark in the U.S. midterm elections, running in what may be unprecedented numbers and empowered by the successful #RedForEd protests for higher teacher pay and increased school spending. After years of dense education debates over teacher evaluations and the Common Core standards, analysts say the teachers’ complaints about outdated textbooks and teacher shortages are resonating. The Yuma Sun via AP, File Randy Hoeft