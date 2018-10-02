Black rural voters could be key to Democrats eyeing Georgia

In this Aug. 22, 2018, photo Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown speaks at a church as part of The South Rising Tour 2018 in Warner Robins, Ga. The tour was reaching out to black and woman voters in rural Georgia, Florida and Mississippi. The Black Belt’s overlap with Trump Country could factor into the elections across the South next month, including competitive races for the governor’s mansion in Florida and Senate in Mississippi. John Bazemore AP Photo