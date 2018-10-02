San Francisco mayor weighs drug injection site, despite veto

File - In this June 13, 2018 file photo, London Breed speaks to reporters outside of City Hall in San Francisco. California Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed legislation late Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, that would have given San Francisco permission to test-open supervised drug injection sites. San Francisco’s mayor, London Breed, has promised to open such a site. Breed, who was elected in June, lost a sibling to drug overdose and acknowledges that she has grappled with the idea. Lorin Eleni Gill, File AP Photo