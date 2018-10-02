Judge dismisses challenge to tribal education services

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by two South Dakota American Indian tribes over the federal government's reorganization of the Bureau of Indian Education.
The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe argued that the Department of Interior failed to properly consult with them about the reorganization as required by federal law and that the decision violates the 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty. The treaty, in part, required the government to furnish teachers on the reservations.
The Argus Leader says Judge Karen Schreier has ruled that the department's consultation with the tribes was enough to meet federal law requirements. Twelve Bureau of Indian Education regional and individual consultation sessions were held in 2015 with tribes, including eight in South Dakota, which included individual consultations with Cheyenne River and Rosebud tribes.
