Republican gubernatorial candidate ends contract with state

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee is no longer contracting with Tennessee.
The Franklin-based Lee Company — owned and chaired by the Republican businessman —had been contracting with the state since 2012.
However, according to a public records review by The Associated Press, Lee does not have any current contracts with the state after choosing not to renew a sweeping electrical, HVAC and plumbing contract at the end of the August.
The Lee Company was one of 21 vendors involved in the maintenance contract. The Lee Company was first awarded the bid in 2015 and had the option to renew until 2020.
Lee's campaign did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Lee is running against Democrat ex-Nashville Mayor Karl Dean.
