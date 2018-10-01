Man charged with murder in shooting death of state trooper

This is a Mississippi Department of Public Safety photograph of Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Kenneth Joshlin “Josh” Smith, 32, who, while off-duty was shot to death early Sunday morning, Sept. 30, 2018 in Hatchie Bottom, Miss. Another person, 38-year-old Rickie Dale Vick, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Troy Anthony Eaton, 43, was identified as the suspect in the shooting and surrendered to law enforcement later that morning. Mississippi Highway Patrol via AP