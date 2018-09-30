Kavanaugh hearing spurs sex crimes victims to come forward

FILE - In a Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 file photo, Shireen Ghorbani, a Democratic candidate for U.S. House in Utah, attends a rally protesting U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in Salt Lake City. Ghorbani recently went public with her sexual assault as an 8-year-old. The high-profile airing of sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh has led victims around the country to flood support center lines with calls, come forward with reports of rapes and publicly share long-held stories of their own experiences of being attacked. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo