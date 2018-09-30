Panel to review whether AG candidate violated campaign rules

The state ethics panel is investigating allegations that Democratic attorney general candidate Mike Lee violated state campaign rules.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports state Republican Party Executive Director Sarah Jo Reynolds filed the complaint against Lee with the Arkansas Ethics Commission. She alleges he filed three campaign finance reports late during his primary campaign, violated a corporate contributions ban by accepting what she contends was an "in-kind donation" of food and drink from a Little Rock restaurant, and failed to include "paid for by" disclosures on his yard signs.
The complaints are similar to those made last week by Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's re-election campaign that Lee failed to comply with campaign finance rules and disclosure requirements on his yard signs.
The Lee campaign has denied making any violations.
