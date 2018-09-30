Wyoming newspaper going to twice-a-week print issue

A south-central Wyoming newspaper is moving to a twice-a-week printed issue.
Editor Ray K. Erku says the Rawlins Daily Times will become the Rawlins Times and will continue to publish daily stories online. The paper will print on Wednesdays and Saturdays, beginning this week.
In an editorial Sunday, Erku noted the once 20-person newsroom is now staffed by an editor and two reporters.
"More than a century's worth of daily documentation of life in Carbon County is strumming its final somber note," Erku wrote.
Erku asked readers to help keep the paper informed of community news they may not otherwise know about, including engagements, student council elections, college students' accomplishments along with exceptional hunting and fishing successes.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle in Cheyenne recently announced it would stop publishing Mondays in both print and online, starting Oct. 15.
