Capitol Watch: Paroling murderers and drinking water safety

In New York state government news, Republican lawmakers want to know more about recent decisions to parole convicted murderers.
GOP Senate leaders have called two days of hearings this week to review recent parole decisions, including one earlier this year to release a 70-year-old former Black Liberation Army radical who killed two police officers.
Meanwhile, environmental groups and residents in areas impacted by water contamination are calling for new state standards on how much of the potentially harmful chemicals can be allowed in drinking water.
And Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo had to correct an earlier statement to acknowledge that his campaign was contacted by Crystal Run Healthcare about potentially problematic campaign contributions to Cuomo. Donations from the company and its employees are now the subject of a federal investigation.
