Report: Georgia Tech is slow on ethics investigations

A newspaper says Georgia Tech University takes longer than most schools in the state to investigate ethics complaints.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Georgia Tech takes the second-longest of any school in the University System of Georgia to review employee complaints about ethics abuses or conflict of interest violations.
The newspaper reported Georgia Tech took an average of 102 days to investigate complaints last year. That's longer than any school except Savannah State University, which averages 135 days.
The average time for schools in Georgia was 48 days.
Georgia Tech had the most complaints last year, with 85. Georgia Tech officials said in a statement to the newspaper that they've had trouble clearing the backlog in investigating some complaints and need to do better.
Comments