5 Vermont counties get disaster declarations for May storms

President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for five Vermont counties that were damaged during severe storms in early May.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott says that a preliminary damage assessment by the Federal Emergency Management Agency identified almost $1.3 million in public infrastructure damage from the storms.
The counties of Chittenden, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange and Orleans each exceeded the per capita threshold needed to qualify communities and public utilities in those counties for assistance.
Much of the damage involved washouts, debris removal and power restoration.
The declaration means that municipalities and groups such as public utilities are eligible to receive 75 percent federal reimbursement for storm response and recovery.
