Meridian honors police officer’s memory by naming building

A building has been dedicated to honor one of the first African-American police officers in an eastern Mississippi city.
WTOK-TV reports the Meridian Housing Authority has named a multipurpose recreation for Sgt. Eddie Lee Griffin Jr., who died in 1990.
In addition to working for the Meridian Police Department, Griffin was the housing authority's first security adviser.
Members of his family attended a ceremony Friday to see the unveiling of a sign with his name on it.
Griffin's daughter, Beverly Hill, says her father wanted everyone to get an education and expected young people to respect their elders.
The multipurpose center is a place for people to gather for games such as cards or dominoes.
Comments