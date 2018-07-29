In age of Trump, shot at state AG woos Ellison from Congress

FILE - In this July 18, 2018, file photo, Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., asks a question at a House Committee on Financial Services hearing in Washington. Ellison’s decision to back away from Congress and run for Minnesota attorney general is the latest reminder of the newfound national spotlight on states’ top attorneys nationwide. Ellison was first elected to a deeply liberal Minnesota seat in 2006, becoming the first Muslim in Congress. He’s built a national profile as an energetic campaigner firmly behind liberal causes like expanding Medicare for all. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo