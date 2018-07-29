Police dog in South Carolina dies of heat-related injury

Authorities say a dog trained in explosive detection for the Columbia Police Department has died of a heat-related injury.
They say 2-year-old Turbo was injured Thursday and died Saturday. Turbo was a yellow Labrador retriever who worked with the Columbia police for about seven months.
Police department officials say they will investigate to determine the circumstances of Turbo's death or if any policies of procedures were violated.
The National Weather Service reported that high temperature Thursday in Columbia was 94 degrees.
Comments