Abortion politics may shadow final weeks of governor’s race

The politics of abortion could be especially prominent as Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican Scott Wagner hit the final stretch of Pennsylvania's gubernatorial campaign.
President Donald Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court and lawsuits winding through federal courts seem sure to put abortion rights front-and-center in governor's races this fall.
Meanwhile, Wolf and Wagner are on opposite sides of abortion bills that could see votes in the Legislature before the Nov. 6 election.
Wolf, a staunch supporter of abortion rights, vetoed a bill last December to shorten Pennsylvania's current legal abortion limit from 24 weeks to 20.
Wagner voted for the 20-week bill, before he resigned from his state Senate seat in June, and supports other pending bills to restrict abortion.
Comments