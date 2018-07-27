Nevada to get quick state Supreme Court reply on execution

FILE - This Nov. 10, 2016, file photo released by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows the newly completed execution chamber at Ely State Prison in Ely, Nev. Nevada wants the state Supreme Court to overrule a judge’s final-hours delay of the state’s first execution in 12 years over a drug company’s bid to block the use of its product. The appeal filed Wednesday, July 25, 2018, comes two weeks after twice-convicted killer Scott Raymond Dozier’s execution was postponed for a second time. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File)