Grand jury refuses to indict ex-Vegas officer in choke case

A grand jury's refusal to indict a former Las Vegas police officer on a voluntary manslaughter charge for violating police stun gun policies and using an unapproved chokehold in the death of an unarmed man last year drew anguished tears Friday from the dead man's mother and complaints from civil rights groups.
The grand jury decision could move the case out of state criminal courts and into a non-judicial public forum used in Las Vegas after police-involved deaths. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he has not decided whether to move ahead with that.
"I would like for the public to eventually learn all the information and all the evidence," Wolfson told The Associated Press.
In a brief telephone interview, Trinita Farmer told the AP she blames the former officer, Kenneth Christopher Lopera, for the death of her 40-year-old son, Tashii Farmer Brown.
"I want justice for my baby," the mother sobbed. "They say he had an enlarged heart. I don't know anything about that. My baby had a good heart."
Farmer referred to Clark County coroner's findings last year that Brown's death was a homicide resulting from "asphyxia due to police restraint," but that an enlarged heart and methamphetamine in Brown's system were "significant contributing conditions" to his death.
The grand jury decision on Thursday came after Lopera's legal and union representatives took the unusual step of offering the panel the results of a defense investigation, including testimony from medical and police use-of-force experts, and a former mixed martial arts fighter.
The goal was to convince grand jurors that cardiac arrest killed Brown, not a chokehold, said Steve Grammas, the union's executive director.
Tom Pitaro, a veteran Las Vegas defense attorney who is not involved in the Lopera case, said that because the legal standard is low for prosecutors to gain a grand jury indictment, the defense might only go to such steps "if you had someone who could disprove the facts that the prosecution is presenting."
Lopera himself did not testify, said David Roger, attorney for the former officer and the Las Vegas Police Protective Association.
Lopera was dismissed from the police department last September after police said he violated department use-of-force policies.
The officer chased Brown through restricted employee hallways and outside the Venetian resort, where video from the officer's body camera and casino security views showed Lopera using a stun gun on Brown seven times, punching him more than 10 times and putting him in what police supervisors called an unapproved chokehold for 73 seconds.
Brown's death spawned protests and a federal excessive force and wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Brown's children.
Sheriff Joe Lombardo, elected head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, changed policies to stop routine use of neck holds.
Wolfson's office could ask at a court hearing next Thursday for a local judge to hear the evidence on involuntary manslaughter and oppression under color of office charges. If the judge decides the grand jury was wrong, she could send Lopera's case to state court for trial.
If the district attorney drops charges, he could then assign prosecutors to air the case in a non-court public forum used in Las Vegas after police-involved deaths.
First, Wolfson told AP, he will meet with Trinita Farmer's lawyer, Andre Lagomarsino.
Lagomarsino said he wants the hearing before a judge, or he'll ask the FBI to take over the case.
"We believe it's a civil rights violation," the attorney said. "Trinita Farmer wants Kenneth Lopera prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
Roxann McCoy, president of the NAACP in Las Vegas, said the public is entitled to see the evidence that led the grand jury to reject criminal charges.
"I'm very, very curious as to what they saw that we didn't," McCoy said. "I don't know why, when it's a black man, there's always a reason — no matter what we see — that there's something he did to cause his own death."
