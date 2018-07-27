Minnesota prison program up in air after guard’s death

Pallbearers carry the casket of corrections officer Joseph Gomm to his resting place at Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville, Minn. on Thursday, July 26, 2018.The 45-year-old corrections officer was killed by an inmate at the Stillwater prison last week. Gomm is the first prison guard killed in the line of duty in Minnesota. (Jean Pieri/Pioneer Press via AP) Jean Pieri AP