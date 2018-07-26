Hassan, Kuster, back bill targeting counterfeit pill makers

New Hampshire Democrats Maggie Hassan and Annie Kuster are part of a bipartisan group sponsoring a bill that targets counterfeit pill makers.
The bill allows the U.S. attorney general to create a registry of machines that are used to manufacture pills. This would ensure that the machines are not used for illicit purposes.
Hassan said members of both parties, and President Donald Trump's own opioid commission, agree on the importance of regulating the machines.
Kuster said the spread of synthetic opioids has accelerated an already deadly epidemic. She said knockoff opioids often contain dangerous synthetics, like fentanyl, or carfentanil.
Other bill sponsors are Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, of Louisiana, and Republican Rep. David Kustoff, of Tennessee.
