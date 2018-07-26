After months, New Mexico governor’s office updates schedule

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez's schedule has been updated online after going months without any new entries.
The change came Thursday after the Santa Fe New Mexican reported that the schedule listed on her website hadn't been updated by her staff since March.
The schedule offers insight into what groups meet with the governor and how she spends her time. In June, she traveled to Taiwan. Meetings with Japanese trade officials followed in July along with events related to a recent meeting of governors from around the U.S.
Martinez's office did not immediately respond Thursday to questions about why the schedule was not updated until now.
The Martinez administration initially began publishing weekly schedules in September 2013 following requests from the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government and news organizations.
