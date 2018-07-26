Appeal planned after judge OKs removal of Confederate icon

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2011, file photo, Sean Bordelon, left, and Raphiel Heard, of Shreveport, pause after reading the inscription on the Confederate soldier’s monument in front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La. A chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy plans to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that clears the way for removal of a Confederate monument in north Louisiana. U.S. District Judge Robert James dismissed the group’s lawsuit on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, saying the Caddo Parish Commission has the authority to move the statue from the courthouse grounds in Shreveport. The group’s attorney said Thursday that an appeal is planned. (Douglas Collier/The Shreveport Times via AP, File) Douglas Collier AP