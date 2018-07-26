Governor unblocks Facebook users, revises social media plan

Republican Gov. Phil Scott's administration is crafting a new social media policy for Facebook after the American Civil Liberties Union said blocking constituents was a violation of the First Amendment.
Scott said Thursday that his administration has unblocked users that were previously banned. Spokeswoman Rebecca Kelley added they will not block any users until a new policy is in place, although they will still use a Facebook filter that hides comments with profane language.
In a letter addressed to Scott last month, the ACLU said that blocking a constituent is unlawful prior restraint of future speech and deleting posts amounts to "viewpoint-based censorship" in violation of the First Amendment.
Kelley said the new policy will be more specific as to what type of content will be deleted.
