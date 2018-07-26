Gubernatorial candidates vary in approach to free tuition

The major candidates for governor in Rhode Island say if elected they would take different approaches to the state's free college tuition program.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo says if re-elected she'd like to expand the program to the University of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College. It's currently only available at the Community College of Rhode Island.
Democrat Matt Brown said he'd also push to make public colleges tuition-free for Rhode Island residents.
Republican Patricia Morgan says she'd nix the existing program and focus on K-12 education.
Republican Allan Fung declined to comment.
Independent Joe Trillo said he'd likely continue the program at CCRI but the state can't afford an expansion.
The legislature approved a $2.8 million free tuition program last year. About 1,000 students received full or partial scholarships.
