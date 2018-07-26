Louisiana school system to get $6M for flood repairs

A school system in Louisiana is getting nearly $6.1 million for repairs following the 2016 floods.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency said in a news release Wednesday that the funding will help the Ascension Parish School Board with campus-wide repairs at St. Amant High School. The school was among tens of thousands of homes and businesses damaged or destroyed in the flooding in 2016.
FEMA has reimbursed Louisiana schools more than $185 million for disaster-related projects through its public assistance program to help with recovery following the floods. That includes more than $51 million for the Ascension Parish School Board that. That money has gone for school repairs, as well as replacing damaged desks, books, sports equipment, computers, kitchen equipment. It also covered temporary facilities while repairs were underway.
