Appeals court upholds verdict in police whistleblower case

A New Mexico Court of Appeals ruling upholds a San Juan County jury's verdict in favor of a former Farmington Police Department detective who successfully sued under the state whistleblower protection law.
The ruling Monday upholds a state District Court's verdict for Frank Dart and award to him of $4,000 in economic damages and $200,000 for emotional pain and suffering.
The case stemmed from Dart's contention that the Police Department had failed to promptly investigate reports of child abuse and neglect referred to police by the state's child welfare agency.
