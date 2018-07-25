Bodycam video released in fatal Chicago police shooting

FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, Precious Richardson lights candles during a vigil for her uncle, Maurice Granton Jr., in Chicago. A Chicago agency has released body camera video showing the fatal police shooting of Granton, who family lawyers say was unarmed. The video released Wednesday, July, 25 by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability begins as Granton grabs the top of a fence during a foot chase on June 6. An officer then opens fire and Granton falls. An autopsy revealed he was shot in the back. (John J. Kim /Chicago Tribune via AP, File) John J. Kim AP