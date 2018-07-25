Zinke to honor tribal officers in Fargo, talk about opioids

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is planning a trip to North Dakota to honor tribal law enforcement officers.
A ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the federal building in downtown Fargo, where Zinke plans to recognize four reservation officers. Afterward, Zinke has scheduled a meeting with North Dakota tribal leaders to talk about drug abuse.
Zinke, a former congressman from Montana, has held other discussions this year with Native American representatives on ways to combat the opioid crisis. He has said that tribal communities are disproportionately hurt by the situation and has pledged assistance from federal law enforcement.
Interior Department officials did not respond to a request seeking further information about Zinke's visit.
