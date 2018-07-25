Tennessee county commission votes to allow liquor referendum

A Tennessee county is letting voters decide this November if liquor by the drink will be allowed across the county.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the Marion County Commission voted 12-1 Monday to put liquor by the drink on the ballot.
The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission says Liquor-By-the-Drink licenses allow businesses to sell beverages with an alcoholic content at or above 8 percent.
If approved in November, officials say businesses will have to pass a state screening process and meet a list of requirements to sell liquor by the drink. Marion County Chamber of Commerce member Patrick O'Hagan says he hopes the licenses will create a better business atmosphere in the area for restaurants and increase county revenue.
