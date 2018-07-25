National Politics

Congressional candidate’s dad commits $400,000 for ads

The Associated Press

July 25, 2018 04:55 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

The political action committee operated by the father of congressional candidate Steve Watkins will spend $400,000 on ads for his campaign as the August primary approaches.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Kansans Can Do Anything PAC was formed by Steven Watkins, who is a Topeka physician.

Federal records released Wednesday show the super PAC, which isn't limited by campaign contribution limits, has reported total contributions of $587,000 and expenditures of $469,000.

The younger Watkins is one of seven candidates seeking the Republican nomination for the 2nd District seat.

Other GOP candidates in the 2nd District are Sen. Caryn Tyson, of Parker; former Rep. Doug Mays, of Topeka; Sen. Steve Fitzgerald, of Leavenworth; Rep. Kevin Jones, of Wellsville; Sen. Dennis Pyle, of Hiawatha; and Vernon Fields, a member of the Basehor City Council.

